Forecast Updated on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, at 3:55am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Increasing clouds throughout the day. Highs: 72-78. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Turing cloudy with rain chances arriving by morning. Breezy. Lows: 52-57. Winds: NE 5-20+ mph.
Wednesday: Periods of rain on and off throughout the day. Windy. Highs: 57-63. Winds: NE 10-30+ mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy as the rain continues to fall on and off throughout the night. Windy. Lows: 50-56. Winds: NE-E 15-30+ mph.
Thursday: Lingering rain showers for most of the day, but the rain starts to taper off into the evening hours. Highs: 64-70. Winds: NE-NW 10-20+ mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of a couple pop-up showers not out of the question. Most folks will be dry on Friday. Windy. Highs: 64-69. Winds: NW 15-30+ mph.
Tuesday will be the transition day as the clouds will be on the increase throughout the day ahead of a storm system that will arrive into Tuesday evening and Tuesday night with shower chances overspreading the area. Temperatures on Tuesday will be into the 70s once again, but with the clouds increasing and the wind turning in off the Atlantic, it will be a touch cooler compared to Monday. Once the rain showers arrive by Wednesday morning they will be on and off throughout the day on Wednesday. Some of the rain could be moderate to heavy at times, but the thunderstorm threat will be limited thanks to the fact that the wind will be in off the Atlantic. Temperatures will be chilly for Wednesday with highs only in the 50s and 60s. The rain will continue into Wednesday night and Thursday before conditions will improve throughout the day on Friday. We are looking at about an inch of rain from this system, there could be some locally heavier amounts to 2+” of rain by the time it tapers off.
Into the long holiday weekend looking like a nice weekend, but a cooler weekend compared to what we would wish Memorial Day weekend to be. Highs for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will only reach the 60s and low 70s…and this would be a few degrees cooler than normal. We are expecting to see a good amount of sunshine for Saturday and Sunday. The clouds will be increasing Monday with rain chances arriving early next week.