DELMARVA FORECAST
Monday night: Clear and cool. Lows in the low 60s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Winds from the south at about 5 mph. Highs in the upper 80s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Hot. Winds from the west at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the mid 90s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the upper 90s.
Friday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the mid 90s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Chance of a shower or thunderstorm late. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Sunday: Partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the low 90s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 88°F / Normal low: 69°F
We're starting off the new work week with pleasant weather; lots of sunshine, low humidity, and temperatures in the low to mid 80s.
As a broad upper ridge sets up over the eastern United States, we're going to see a return of unseasonably hot weather, with another heat wave affecting Delmarva for the latter half of the week.
We'll feel temperatures climb to seasonable upper 80s on Tuesday with a light southerly breeze.
Then we really turn up the heat on Wednesday; temperatures will soar into the mid 90s despite a gusty westerly breeze at 10 to 20 mph.
It is looking like Thursday will be the hottest day of the week as temperatures climb into the upper 90s, with heat indices likely exceeding 100°F in many locations. Heat advisories and Extreme Heat Watches have been posted for the Maryland Midshore and Delaware.
We stay dry and hot on Friday before the upper ridge starts to break down the weekend. Shower and thunderstorm chances will make a return by late on Saturday, with scattered thunderstorm chances continuing into Sunday.
In the Tropics: There are no areas of development interest at this time.