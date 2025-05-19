DELMARVA FORECAST
Monday night: Mostly clear and cool Lows in the upper 40s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, then increasing clouds in the afternoon. Seasonable. Highs in the low to mid 70s.
Wednesday: Rain likely. An embedded thunderstorm possible. Cool. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
Thursday: Scattered showers. A thunderstorm possible. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Friday: Partly cloudy. Cool. Highs in the upper 60s.
Saturday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s.
Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 70s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 75°F. Normal low: 54°F.
We're starting off the work week right, with high pressure bringing mostly sunny skies along with comfortable temperatures.
High pressure starts to slide to the east Monday night. Tuesday will start off mostly sunny, but we'll notice some clouds increasing in the afternoon ahead of our next weather-maker.
Low pressure moving over the Great Lakes will spin up a secondary low off the Carolina Coast. As this disturbed area moves up the coast, we're expecting a cool and wet Wednesday, with periods of on-and-off rain. A rumble of thunder is possible, but most thunderstorm activity should stay south of Delmarva. Localized flooding could be possible un low-lying and poorly drained areas. All of Delmarva is under a "Marginal" threat for flooding Wednesday. Highs Wednesday only reach the mid 60s.
Showers become more scattered by Thursday, with perhaps a better chance for a few rumbles of thunder.
Then as we look ahead to the Memorial Day weekend, we're expecting partly cloudy skies and cool temperatures; however I don't want to rule out a stray shower each day, as some of our guidance keeps the departing low a little closer to Delmarva. Daytime highs will be in the upper 60s and low 70s, and lows in the upper 40s to about 50°F.
Next week is shaping up to be cool, with another round of substantial rain likely sometime around Wednesday.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average below normal, and precipitation above normal for May 6 - June 1.