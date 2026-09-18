DELMARVA FORECAST
Friday night: Mostly cloudy. A few showers or rumbles of thunder early. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Saturday: Partly cloudy. A stray afternoon shower possible. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
Sunday: Partly cloudy and breezy. Chance of a shower or thunderstorm in the evening. Highs in the low 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and some rumbles of thunder. Highs near 80°F. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with on-and-off rain and some rumbles of thunder. Windy. Highs in the low 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Chilly and windy. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Windy. Highs around 70°F.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 79°F. Normal low: 59°F.
After seeing some sunshine Friday morning, a cold front has ever so slowly sunk to our south. This has brought increased cloud cover and an easterly breeze to Delmarva Friday evening.
The front doesn't have much moisture to deal with, but there could be some isolated showers or rumbles of thunder Friday evening, but most folks will stay dry.
High pressure will nudge into the region this weekend from the north. However, with the proximity of the front ot our south, coupled with an easterly to northeasterly breeze, I think we're going to have a lot of clouds mixing in with the sun. While again, I think most folks will stay dry, there could be a stray shower Saturday afternoon, with more substantial rain arriving late Sunday evening. Both days will be generally good for outdoor activities, with afternoon highs reaching about 80°F.
The cold front from Friday will slowly lift north and return to the Delmarva area starting on Monday, and will stall out over the region. An area of low pressure will develop along this front and slowly move out to sea, passing a little to the south of Delmarva, possibly developing into an early-season coastal storm.
As a result, we're expecting an extended period of wet and windy weather, coupled with the coolest temperatures we've seen since this past spring. Be prepared for on-and-off rain and occasional thunder. Gusty east to northeast winds could cause some coastal flooding and beach erosion in the Tuesday-Thursday timeframe. High temperatures will fall into the low 70s mid-week, and possibly not get out of the 60s on Wednesday, which I am thinking will be the coolest day of the week.
Watch this space for updates in the coming days as we get a better handle on the development of this possible coastal storm.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to be near normal, and precipitation above normal for Sep 25 - Oct 1.
In the Tropics: A disturbance southwest of the Azores has a high, 70 percent chance of developing into a tropical depression in the next 48 hours. It is not a threat to the U.S. East Coast at this time.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.