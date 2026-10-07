Forecast Updated on Wednesday, October 7, 2026, at 4:10am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Sunny. Highs: 67-73. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Clear. Lows: 48-56. Winds: W 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Sunny. Highs: 75-81. Winds: W 5-20+ mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: 50-58. Winds: W 5-10 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 70-77. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Increasing clouds throughout the day. Highs: 70-76. Winds: E-SE 5-20+ mph.
A really quiet stretch of weather for us over the course of the week as a massive ridge of high pressure will be in control of the weather forecast.
A chill to the air this morning as much cooler air has settled in across Delmarva with many folks waking up in the 30s. A very different afternoon as the wind will be picking up out of the west and southwest and will allow for some warmer air to start sneaking into the region. Highs today are expected into the 60s and 70s…right about where we should be for this time of year. The wind will stay up overnight and continue to usher that warmer air and allow temperatures overnight to hold in the 40s and 50s.
We continue the warming trend on Thursday as temperatures climb a few more degrees with highs around 80 by the afternoon. A weak boundary swings across the region on Thursday afternoon with little fanfare, but it will cool us down a bit for Friday and Saturday with temperatures back to where we should be this time of year. By later in the day on Saturday we will start to see the clouds on the increase as we see our rain chances starting to go up.
Our next real chances for any rain looks to arrive for the end of the weekend and the start of next week. For this though, we will have to pay attention to the Gulf and see what happens with what is expected to become Isaias over the next couple of days. The storm will make landfall somewhere along the Gulf coast by Friday into Saturday and the remnants of this storm would be the chance of rain into next week. At the moment, the timing of the storm looks to be a Sunday afternoon into early on Monday affair where we could pick up on an additional 1.00-2.00” of rain on top of all the rain we have seen over the last several weeks.