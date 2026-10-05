Forecast Updated on Monday, October 5, 2026, at 4:10am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Turing mostly sunny and windy this afternoon. Highs: 70-76. Winds: NW-N 15-30+ mph.
Tonight: Clear and cool with a bit of a breeze. Lows: 40-50. Winds: NW 5-20+ mph.
Tuesday: Sunny and breeze early. Highs: 62-68. Winds: NW 10-30+ mph.
Tuesday Night: Clear and a chilly night. Lows: 37-45 (60 near the beach). Winds: NW 5-15 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny. Highs: 67-73. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Sunny. Highs: 75-81. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
A really quiet stretch of weather for us over the course of the week as a massive ridge of high pressure will be in control of the weather forecast.
You can feel that little nip of cool air this morning and you will notice it more throughout the course of the day as the wind starts to pick up out of the north and northwest. A secondary boundary will clear Delmarva to help clear out the low cloud deck we woke up to this morning. It becomes a sunny and windy day with some wind gusts over 30+ mph possible later this afternoon. Temperatures today will reach into the low and mid 70s…right where we should be for this time of year. The wind lingers into tonight which should help keep temperatures warmer overnight with a clear sky. We should see temperatures still tumble into the 40s in most places and our coolest communities in the 30s by Tuesday morning.
A generally nice next few days with plenty of sunshine each day this week with the temperatures warming slowly after the blast of cooler air settles on Tuesday. Highs on Tuesday will only be in the 60s with morning temperatures on Wednesday morning in the 30s and 40s as the wind settles down throughout the day on Tuesday. Wednesday will have temperatures in the afternoon in the 60s and 70s and we warm nicely back into the mid to upper 70s on Thursday. A weak boundary swings across the region on Thursday with little fanfare, but it will cool us down a bit for Friday and Saturday with temperatures back to where we should be this time of year.
Our next real chances for any rain looks to arrive for the end of the weekend and the start of next week. For this though, we will have to pay attention to the Gulf and see what happens with this area the National Hurricane Center is monitoring for development this week…as the remnants of this storm would be the chance of rain into next week.