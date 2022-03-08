Forecast updated on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at 3:35 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Cloudy with rain developing after 3 AM. Low 38. Wind: SE 4-11 mph.
Wednesday: Rain likely AM, and quite chilly. Cloudy and chilly PM Total rainfall of .7 to 1.2 inches likely. High 47°. Beaches 41°. Wind: NE 7-14 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy and colder. Low 35. Wind: N 6-12 mph.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, becoming partly sunny and cool. High 51°. Beaches 45°. Wind: NE 4-10 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Clouds will increase late this evening, with rain by sunrise Wednesday.
Wednesday looks cloudy and very wet with temperatures in the mid 40's all day, as the front stalls to our south across the Carolina's. Low pressure will move along the stalled front and bring a real soaking to all of Delmarva Wednesday. Rainfall will exceed .5 inches and may exceed an inch in many areas as the low pressure system passes to our south along the stalled cold front. Rain will taper off Wednesday afternoon with some partial clearing Wednesday night.
Thursday looks mostly cloudy with a light northeast wind. Afternoon temperatures will reach the low 50's Thursday but the onshore wind flow will keep the beaches in the low to mid 40's all day.
In the long-range, Friday looks milder with some sun and temps. Near 60 by mid-afternoon. Rain will return ahead of a cold front Friday night into midday Saturday. Rainfall may exceed .5 inches early Saturday. Skies will clear later Saturday afternoon with colder air returning. Sunday looks sunny but chilly with lows near 24 degrees and highs only in the mid 40's. Monday will be a little milder as temps. climb back into the upper 50's again. Tuesday looks warmer with afternoon temps. around 60 degrees but rain is a good bet as a cold front passes through Delmarva.
The average high for today is 53 degrees with an average low of 33 degrees.