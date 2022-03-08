Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low around 40F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low around 40F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.