DELMARVA FORECAST
Thursday: Mostly cloudy early, then showers likely in the late afternoon and evening; rain is most likely on the Lower Eastern Shore into Virginia. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Friday: Showers early, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Saturday: Sunny. Highs in the low 60s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the low mid 60s.
Monday: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the mid 60s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 59°F. Normal low: 38°F.
High pressure has now settled into the Mid-Atlantic, and we're seeing cool temperatures and clear skies.
An approaching frontal system will cause clouds to increase Wednesday night into Thursday morning, and will bring our next round of rain late Thursday into Friday morning. Guidance is suggesting that the best chances for a healthy rainfall will be on the southern half of Delmarva, with the Lower Eastern Shore and the Eastern Shore of Virginia receiving ½" to 1" of rain. Lower rainfall totals are expected on the Maryland Midshore and in Delaware. This will be another step toward breaking the drought; while it won't break the drought, we should expect an average of about ¼" of rain.
High pressure builds back in for next weekend, and we're looking at mostly sunny skies and pleasantly seasonable temperatures.
Another round of rain is possible next Monday, but confidence is low on whether or not we see rain, or how much.
High pressure builds back in for the middle of next week with mild sunshine for Tuesday.
Burn bans are in effect for all of Delaware and Maryland until further notice. Most outdoor burning activities are prohibited and fines are possible. Use extra caution with any other outdoor activities involving sparks or flame, and extinguish cigarettes safely. Check with your county officials for any exceptions to your local area.
The long-range outlook has temperatures likely above normal and precipitation above normal between November 20 and November 26.
In the Tropics:
A tropical low is likely develop in the Western Caribbean in the next seven days; the development chance is a high 90 percent. Should it become our next named storm, its name would be "Sara".
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.