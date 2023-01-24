Forecast updated on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at 3:40 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Clear and cold with some frost. Low 30-32°. Winds: Light.
Wednesday: Cloudy with rain developing PM. Rain continues into the evening with rainfall of over .6 inches. High 57°. Winds: E/SE 8-18 mph. Winds gusts to over 22 mph near open water.
Wednesday Night: Very mild in the evening, with temps. near 60° then rain ending with some clearing late. Windy and colder late. Low 42-43°. Winds: S/W 14-26 mph. Wind gusts may exceed 40 mph near open water.
Thursday: Clearing, windy and cool. High 49°. Winds: W 14-26 mph. Winds gusts to over 32 mph near open water.
Forecast Discussion:
Look for clear skies tonight, with a light wind. It will be cold with lows near 32° by sunrise. Some frost is likely over the entire area, except near open water.
Clouds will lower quickly Wednesday morning, with rain spreading across the entire area by later in the afternoon. Winds will increase from the south to SE at 14-26 mph, and a real soaking of rain looks to be likely as a low-pressure system passes right over Delmarva. Winds may gust to over 40 mph near open water Wednesday night with Gale Warnings likely needed.
Rainfall totals will exceed a half an inch in most spots through Wednesday night, and over an inch of rain is possible in some places by the time the skies slowly clear Thursday.
Clouds will clear slowly Thursday morning, with gusty winds from the west to NW at 17-26 mph. Winds may be higher near open water with gusts to over 40 mph early. Afternoon temperatures will reach the upper 40's and a wind advisory may be needed.
In the longer range: Friday should be sunny and chilly, with lows near 31° and PM temps. around 45°. Saturday looks dry and cool with lows near 29 and highs near 52 degrees but clouds will increase Sunday. With temps. in the low 50's. Showers are possible with low clouds from Sunday night into early Monday. Temps. Monday will still reach near 50°. Tuesday looks cool and dry with temps. near 49 in the afternoon.
The average low for later January is 28°, with a high temp. of 45°. Through today this has been the second warmest January on record in Salisbury. It is also the second warmest in Wilmington. It is the 3rd warmest, so far, in Washington.