DELMARVA FORECAST
Thursday night: Scattered showers. A thunderstorm possible. Clearing late. Breezy. Lows around 50°F. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Friday: Partly cloudy. Cool and breezy. Winds from the west could gust to 25 mph or more. Highs in the upper 60s.
Saturday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 70s.
Memorial Day: Scattered showers. Highs in the low 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Tuesday: Rain likely. Highs in the mid 70s Chance of rain 60 percent.
Wednesday: Scattered showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 76°F. Normal low: 55°F.
A stationary boundary is situated over Delmarva Thursday ahead of a cold front that will swing across the peninsula Thursday evening.
Scattered pop-up showers and thunderstorms will be likely until the front passes late tonight. Severe thunderstorms are not likely, but cold air aloft, coupled some some additional energy from sun shining through some thinner layers of cloud could allow some thunderstorms to develop damaging wind gusts, hail, and lightning.
Skies will clear late Thursday night, setting us up for a mostly sunny, cool, and breezy Friday.
High pressure stays in charge through much of the holiday weekend, with partly to mostly sunny skies Saturday and Sunday with continued seasonably cool temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s.
A low pressure system will approach on Memorial Day. So far, Memorial Day isn't looking like a washout, with just scattered showers in the forecast, but a shower could briefly interrupt any outdoor observances, especially in the afternoon and evening.
More substantial rain will arrive on Tuesday with temperatures staying at or a little below normal through the end of next week when we could see 80s once again.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average near normal, and precipitation near normal for May 29 - June 4.