DELMARVA FORECAST
Friday: Partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the low 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Sunday: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 90°F.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy and hot. Highs in the mid 90s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 86°F. Normal low: 66°F.
Friday will be hot and increasingly humid, with partly sunny skies and afternoon highs reaching the lower 90s inland and the upper 80s along the beaches. While much of the day stays dry, a few scattered showers and thunderstorms may develop late in the day before becoming more widespread Friday night. Any storm could produce heavy downpours, gusty winds, and frequent lightning.
An unsettled pattern continues Saturday as a slow-moving cold front keeps showers and thunderstorms in the forecast throughout the day. The rain won't be constant, but several rounds of showers and storms are expected. While widespread severe weather is not anticipated at this time, locally heavy rainfall and lightning remain the primary concerns.
The front gradually pushes offshore Sunday, leaving behind a lingering chance for a few showers early before skies begin to clear. Temperatures stay comfortably warm in the lower to middle 80s through Sunday.
Sunshine returns in full force Monday and Tuesday with lower humidity and pleasant summer weather. Highs climb into the upper 80s both days before a stronger ridge of high pressure builds overhead during the middle of next week. That sends temperatures soaring into the mid 90s Wednesday, followed by near 100-degree heat on Thursday with plenty of sunshine and increasing heat concerns.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to be above normal, and precipitation above normal for Jul 2 - Jul 8.
In the Tropics: There are no areas of development interest at this time.