DELMARVA FORECAST
Wednesday night: Scattered showers. A rumble of thunder possible. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
Thursday: Scattered showers. A thunderstorm possible. Breezy. Highs around 70°F. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Friday: Partly cloudy. Cool and breezy. Highs around 70°F.
Saturday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s.
Memorial Day: Scattered showers. Highs in the mid 70s.Chance of rain 40 percent.
Tuesday: Rain. Highs in the mid 70s Chance of rain 50 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 75°F. Normal low: 55°F.
We've seen a good amount of rain on Delmarva Wednesday, and shower chances will persist through Thursday.
A warm front is moving up the East Coast, but will stall out near Hampton Roads Wednesday evening. With impulses of energy along the front, we'll keep scattered showers in the forecast for Wednesday evening into Thursday. While thunderstorm activity should be confined down to our south, there is a possibility that we could see a rumble of thunder Wednesday evening and Thursday, though strong storms are not likely.
An area of low pressure along the warm front will move toward southern New England Thursday and park itself there for a while. At this point, I am expecting the low to be far enough away that we should be dry Friday through Sunday, but I am keeping some more clouds in the forecast as impulses of energy wrap around the back side of the low.
So, for the "unofficial start to the summer season", we're going to be mainly dry Friday through Sunday with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be cool, though, with highs only in the upper 60s and low 70s.
On Memorial Day, a storm system will approach from the west. At this point, it looks like our next round of substantial rain will be Tuesday, I don't want to rule out scattered showers on Monday that could briefly interrupt Memorial Day observances; the day won't be a washout, though.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average near normal, and precipitation above normal for May 28 - June 3.