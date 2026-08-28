Forecast Updated on Friday, August 28, 2026, at 4:00am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Party to mostly sunny with some scattered showers and storms possible. Best chance of storms across the southern half of the region. Highs: 82-88. Winds: NW-N 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Showers and storms linger into the first part of the night. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lows: 65-72. Winds: N-NE 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 78-85. Winds: NE-E 5-20+ mph.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lows: 63-73. Winds: E-SE 5-10 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 86-92 (77-84 Beach). Winds: SE-S 5-15 mph.
Monday: Partly to mostly sunny with the chance of a stray pop-up shower / storm. Most folks will be dry. Highs: 85-93. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
The slow moving cold front will push across Delmarva with the chance of more scattered showers and storms. Some of these thunderstorms later this afternoon and this evening should pack a punch with the very warm and humid and still being pushed across Delmarva. The biggest threats are strong and gusty winds, very very heavy rain, and lots of lightning. The threat for thunderstorms will be around the southern half of the region based on where the models suggest the placement of the front by the time the storms start to fire. At the moment, I am looking to the sea breeze to start the action this afternoon along our coastline from route 113 and points east. Later this afternoon and this evening will be along the actual cold front rolling across Delmarva. The good news is that the front should push to our south heading into tonight and should lead us to a pretty good weekend forecast.
The weekend forecast, as of right now, doesn’t look too bad. Saturday looks to have a mix of sun and clouds as the cold front will be meandering just to our south down toward Hampton Roads and North Carolina. This will also cause the wind to be off the Atlantic and keep temperatures in check with highs in the 70s and 80s on Saturday. Sunday looks great, but it will be noticeably warmer with temperatures climbing up into the 80s to low 90s as the wind turns more back out of the south and southwest.
It turns even hotter into next week with some hints of the mid 90s possible by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. There are a few models that try to bring a front across the region by Wednesday and Thursday that could spark up more showers and storms. Something to watch into next week…