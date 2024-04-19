Forecast updated on Friday, April 19, 2024, at 3:30 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS Fellow-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: A cool front will bring some showers this evening and even overnight. This front will clear out the clouds Saturday and bring temps. in the upper 60's with a north breeze. Sunday looks partly cloudy, and cooler again as cooler air arrives from the north.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly cloudy and cool. Evening showers likely. Low 51-52°. Beaches 50°. Wind: SE 4-11 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and breezy. High 68°. Beaches 66°. Wind: NW 9-18 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy and cool. Clearing later. Low 41°. Beaches 43°. Wind: NW 0-5 mph.
Sunday: Partly sunny and cooler. High 60-61°. Beaches 57°. Wind: NW/N 4-9 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Look for clouds tonight as a NE wind continues to bring a layer of cool marine air from the Atlantic. We will see some showers as well as a cold front passes. Winds will be light. It will be cool with lows near 51 inland and 50 on the beaches.
Saturday will be cloudy early then turn mostly sunny after 2 PM. It will turn breezy behind a cold front with winds gusting to 18 mph in the afternoon hours. The highest temps will be around 68 degrees but a little cooler near the beaches. Look for lows near 41° with partly cloudy cloudy skies by daybreak Sunday.
Sunday will be partly cloudy, and on the cool side with a light NW wind flow. Winds will turn to the NE in the afternoon and temps. on the beaches will cool to the mid 50's. The high temps inland will be around 59-61 degrees. Look for lows near 41° with partly cloudy skies by daybreak Monday. Winds Sunday will be NW at 3-9 mph.
In the long-range: Monday and Tuesday look sunny with temps. In the mid 60's which is near the average for later in April. Clouds increase Wednesday with temps. near 69°, but it will turn cooler again with showers likely. Showers may linger early Thursday until a cold front passes. Look for highs only 62° Thursday. Friday looks cool as well with highest temps. near 64°.
The average low for today is 45° and the high is 68°.