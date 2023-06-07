Forecast Updated on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at 4:00am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly sunny. A stray shower is possible in the afternoon, but most will be dry. Highs: 75-82. Winds: N 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. A stray shower is possible, but most will be dry. Lows: 52-60. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. A stray shower is possible in the afternoon, but most will be dry. Highs: 75-82. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: 52-60. Winds: W 5-10 mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 75-82. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 82-88. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
A Red Alert For Air Quality In Effect For Wednesday in Delaware. This means that the air pollutant levels in the atmosphere are unhealthy for all folks. It is recommended that you avoid strenuous exercise or activities outside throughout the day today.
The front clears us by Wednesday morning, but an upper-level low will sit to our north for Wednesday and Thursday. The low will keep temperatures in check on a breeze out of the northwest with highs in the 70s and 80s. This is right where we should be for this time of year. With the amount of instability in the air over the next couple of days, don’t be surprised if we deal with a stray shower or thunderstorm…most of the time, we will be on the dry side. High pressure slides to our south on Thursday evening and Thursday night and will lead to a summer-like feel to the air for the weekend.
Highs over the weekend will lead to temperatures into the 80s to near 90 degrees this weekend with lots of sunshine throughout the weekend. A cold front arrives on Monday with the chance of a few scattered showers and storms possible. Cooler air will push through the region for Tuesday before we turn the heat and humidity up even more into later next week.