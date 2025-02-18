DELMARVA FORECAST
Tuesday night: Cold, with increasing clouds. Lows in the upper teens.
Wednesday: Snow developing by afternoon. Heavier snow to the south, with lighter amounts north. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
Wednesday night: Snow likely. Lows in the low 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
Thursday: Snow ending during the morning. Several inches of snow possible, with the highest final amounts on the Eastern Shore of Virginia, and lower amounts north. Highs around 30°F. Chance of snow 50 percent.
Friday: Sunny, cold, and windy. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.
Saturday: Sunny and cold. Highs in the upper 30s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and seasonably chilly. Highs in the low to mid 40s.
Monday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 49°F. Normal low: 30°F.
Winter Storm Warnings, Winter Storm Watches, and Winter Storm Advisories are in effect for much of Delmarva on Wednesday and Thursday.
We are focused on our next winter weather event, and our confidence is high on the timing, with snow starting Wednesday afternoon and wrapping up on Thursday morning.
We are also confident that temperatures will be well below freezing, so all precipitation over the WBOC viewing area will be snow.
We also remain confident that we will see our highest snowfall totals over the Eastern Shore of Virginia.
Most of our guidance is suggesting 6 to possibly 10 inches of snow over Accomack County, with 3 to 6 inches over much of the Lower Eastern Shore and southern Sussex County, and lesser amounts north. This is looking like the most likely scenario and remains our "official" forecast.
The wild cards that create uncertainty are first and foremost, the exact track of the storm. A few miles difference north or south can mean big differences in snowfall amounts. Also, we have to consider that this snow will be a dry, fluffy snow that will accumulate quickly, even if we don't actually see a whole lot of precipitation. The fluffiness of the snow is good news, meaning that it will be relatively easy to shovel, but bad news in that it makes our snowfall forecast difficult.
This has at times been a tough forecast, so watch this space for updates.
Skies will clear late Thursday, and we're expecting sunshine for the rest of this week. Temperatures will be cold, with highs in the 30s to around 40°F, along with gusty winds.