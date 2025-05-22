Forecast Updated on Thursday, May 22, 2025, at 4:10am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers and a couple storms possible. Highs: 64-70. Winds: NW 10-20+ mph.
Tonight: Lingering showers possible the first part of the night. It becomes partly cloudy by morning. Lows: 47-55. Winds: NW-W 5-20+ mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of a couple pop-up showers not out of the question. Most folks will be dry on Friday. Windy. Highs: 64-69. Winds: NW 15-30+ mph.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lows: 42-52. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 65-71. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 68-73. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
The unsettled weather pattern continues for the next day or two as much colder air settles in at the mid to upper levels of the atmosphere. So, there will be dry time in the area, but there will also be chances for more scattered showers and even a few thunderstorms today. There will be some peaks of sunshine…the majority of the day will be a gray one with a mostly cloudy sky. It will be a bit warmer with temperatures in the 60s for most. The shower threat will continue for Thursday night before starting to taper off as we head into Friday morning. On top of the rain that we have already seen, we could pick up on another 0.10 to 0.50+ inches of rain. The heavier rain totals would come from any thunderstorms that could develop this afternoon.
Into the long holiday weekend looking like a nice weekend, but a cooler weekend compared to what we would wish Memorial Day weekend to be. Highs for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will only reach the 60s and low 70s…and this would be a few degrees cooler than normal. We are expecting to see a good amount of sunshine for Saturday and Sunday. The clouds will be increasing Monday with another area of low pressure bringing rain chances for Tuesday with lingering rain showers into Wednesday.