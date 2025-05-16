DELMARVA FORECAST
Friday night: Scattered evening thunderstorms, a few strong to severe. Warm and muggy. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Saturday: Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly to mostly sunny by afternoon. Very warm, with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy, with a chance of showers late. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Wednesday: Scattered showers. Highs in the low 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Thursday: Scattered showers. Highs around 70°F. Chance of rain 40 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 74°F. Normal low: 53°F.
*Severe Thunderstorm Watch* for parts of Delmarva until 11 p.m. Friday*
The potential for severe weather is the weather headline on this Friday evening.
After some strong storms early this afternoon, another cluster of strong to possibly severe thunderstorms will arrive on Delmarva early this evening, starting around the dinner hour, and departing by mid to late evening. Some of these storms could be strong to severe, with damaging winds and hail the main threats, with a low threat for a spin-up tornado.
Yet another cluster of thunderstorms is expected to arrive on Delmarva early Saturday morning, possibly before sunrise. Confidence in the strength and timing of these storms is low, however, as Friday evening's storms could stabilize the atmosphere enough that stronger storms struggle to find energy. However, there is a Level 1 "Marginal" threat for severe weather, and any storms that do develop will have the potential to produce damaging winds, hail, downpours, frequent lightning, and a low chance of a tornado.
The rest of Saturday will be hot, with afternoon highs climbing into the upper 80s, and skies should turn partly to mostly sunny by afternoon.
The second half of the weekend is looking much nicer, with cooler afternoon highs in the upper 70s (still above normal!) and lots of sunshine.
High pressure remains in control for Monday and Tuesday with more seasonable and reasonable afternoon highs in the mid 70s.
Our next chance for stormy weather could arrive by Wednesday.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average below normal, and precipitation above normal for May 23 - May 29.