DELMARVA FORECAST
Thursday night: Scattered thunderstorms, some strong to severe. Lows in the low 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Friday: Mostly cloudy with lingering showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and much cooler. Breezy. Highs around 80°F.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 80s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 80s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Wednesday: Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 87°F. Normal low: 68°F.
*Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 8 p.m. Thursday*
*Flood Watch until Friday morning*
It has been another unseasonably hot afternoon on Delmarva with many locations seeing temperatures reach the low to mid 90s yet again.
Changes are coming, though, as a cold front approaches from the north. It will trigger thunderstorms Thursday evening that will be able to tap into the abundant heat and humidity. Some of these storms could become severe, with all modes of severe weather possible.
The primary threat with any thunderstorms Thursday will be from damaging wind gusts and flooding rainfall. Some locations could see three inches of rain or more in a short period of time. Frequent lightning is also likely. There is a lower threat for small hail, and the tornado threat is low, but not zero.
Scattered showers and storms will continue through Thursday night before lingering into, and eventually tapering off by Friday afternoon.
We'll notice a big change in temperatures by Friday afternoon as a cooler and drier high pressure ridge builds in from the north.
That will set us up for a delightful weekend! Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs around 80°F! The only issue we may have to deal with Saturday will be some gusty northeast winds from the pressure gradient formed by the incoming high and departing front.
Conditions should remain comfortable with calmer winds on Sunday.
With high pressure in charge for a while, we'll keep the weather on the cooler side with sunshine through the middle of next week before rain chances and warmer temperatures return late next week.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average above normal, and precipitation above normal for August 7 - August 13.
In the Tropics: There are no areas of development interest at this time.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.