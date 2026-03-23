DELMARVA FORECAST
Monday night: Clearing skies. Breezy. Lows in the low 30s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and cool. Breezy. Highs around 50°F.
Wednesday: A mix of clouds and sun. Seasonable. Highs in the upper 50s.
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Warm. Highs in the low 70s.
Friday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Chilly and breezy. Highs in the upper 40s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 57°F. Normal low: 37°F.
A line of moderate to heavy rain approached Delmarva early this morning, but it ran into some dry air and most of the rain showers dissipated as they crossed the peninsula, with just a few light rain showers, and some sprinkles lingering into the afternoon.
The showers were associated with a cold front which will depart the region Monday night, allowing a broad area of high pressure to build in overnight into Tuesday.
A chilly air mass comes with the high; we'll have a mainly sunny day on Tuesday, but despite the sunshine, you'll need a jacket as afternoon highs only climb to about 50 degrees.
The high pressure area won't stick around for long. It will slide out to sea on Wednesday, shifting winds to the south, and warming our temperatures back to the upper 50s on Wednesday and low 70s on Thursday. Both Wednesday and Thursday look like they'll stay dry, with a mix of clouds and sun.
We are still expecting a round of showers for late in the week; current thinking is sometime on Friday. Friday won't be a washout, though, as another frontal boundary will struggle to find significant moisture to feed on.
Then a repeat of earlier in the week; Saturday will be mainly sunny, but chilly and breezy with temperatures struggling to reach 50°F
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average above normal, and precipitation near normal for March 30 - April 5.