Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM SUNDAY TO 6 AM EDT MONDAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR THIS MORNING HAS EXPIRED... * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft expected. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from North Beach MD to Smith Point VA, Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA, Choptank River to Cambridge MD and the Little Choptank River, and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...From 9 AM Sunday to 6 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&