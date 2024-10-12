Forecast updated on Saturday, October 12, 2024, at 8:00 AM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Today: Clear and dry. Milder PM. High 77-78. Beaches 72. Wind: NW 4-11 mph.
Tonight: Clear and cool. Low 54º. Wind: S 0-3 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Breezy PM. High 79-80º. Wind: SW 11-20 mph. Beaches will stay near 74º with S winds 8-16 mph PM.
Sunday Night: Brief shower possible between 10 PM-2 AM. Mostly cloudy, mild and breezy. Low 60º. Wind: SW 7-15 mph.
Monday: Mainly clear, breezy and cooler. High 72º. Wind: NW 8-17 mph. Beaches High 72º wind NW 12-20 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
It's another clear, cool, and dry morning across Delmarva, and today will be just a bit warmer than yesterday with sunshine and dry air across the area. High pressure to our NW will give us a light NW wind all day. Skies will stay clear tonight, but a light south wind will develop and it will not be as cool tonight with a low near 54º by daybreak.
Sunday will start clear, but we will see some scattered clouds by afternoon with a SW wind increasing ahead of a cold front. It will be warmer and a little more humid by afternoon with temperatures near 80 degrees by 3 PM. Winds will increase to 14-20 mph on the coast with temps. near 77º on the beaches.
Clouds will increase Sunday night as a cold front passes, and a brief shower is possible between 10 PM and 2 AM. Winds will turn to the west at 7-15 mph after Midnight, as the cold front passes.
Monday will turn cooler and breezy, with some of the coolest air of the fall arriving early next week. Look for high temps only in the low 70's Monday afternoon with a good NW breeze. Expect clear skies with lows dropping into the low 40's by sunrise Tuesday.
In the long-range: Tuesday through Wednesday will be quite cool for mid- October with mainly clear skies. Look for high temps. only in the upper 50's through the period, with lows perhaps dipping into the upper 30's across central and northern areas of Delmarva. Lows will be on the low 40's near the water and across Accomack County in Virginia. It will stay dry into Friday with temps. Moderating into the low-mid 60's Thursday and Friday with some increase in cloud cover.
The average high for Mid October is 71 degrees with an average low of 49 degrees.