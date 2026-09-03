Forecast Updated on Thursday, September 3, 2026, at 4:05am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny with the chance of a few showers / storms. Some of these storms could pack a punch. Highs: 88-95. Winds: S-SW 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of a few showers / storms. Lows: 72-78. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny with the chance of a few showers / storms. Some of these storms could pack a punch. Highs: 84-92. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Friday Night: Showers and storms are possible early. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy by the morning hours. Highs: 68-75. Winds: SW-NW 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny with lower humidity values. Highs: 80-86 (75-78 Beach). Winds: N-NE 5-20+ mph.
Sunday: Sunny and perfect day. Highs: 77-82. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.
The muggy feel to the air lingers this morning as the air feels heavy across Delmarva. We will be placed directly below the “ring of fire” or the area of greatest instability near the ridge of high pressure. We will see wave after wave of quick moving energy. These pieces of energy will easily trigger scattered showers and storms each day that could pack a punch with strong and gusty winds, very heavy rain, lots of lightning. It will be a day to day examination, but an isolated threat of a tornado will not be able to be ignored.
Seeing a few showers and storms across parts of Delmarva this morning as another complex of storms passes by mainly to our north in New Jersey. A few spotty showers and storms will be possible through the early morning hours before we get the sun to break out with temperatures soaring today up into the 90s with heat index values over 100 likely. We have heat advisories up for the region today. Watching a much stronger cold front that will start to push south later today with scattered showers and storms likely to form on the front. Some of these storms will bring with it strong and gusty winds, very heavy rain, and lots of lightning. Just be mindful of that as we work into the late afternoon and evening hours today.
The front will still be around on Friday and will trigger some more scattered showers and thunderstorms. The front itself will not be the true trigger, but the front will be used as a guide to allow clusters of thunderstorms to roll toward Delmarva and keep things active. Timing at the moment I’m looking at a cluster of storms in the mid-afternoon hours of Friday. Again, timing is subject to change…but, that is where we are at this point in the forecast period.
This front will clears early on Saturday and set up for a gorgeous holiday weekend with sunshine and low humidity. In fact, dare I say, we will see our first real touch of fall in the air as temperatures only climb up into the 70s and low 80s for highs on Sunday and Memorial Day Monday with morning temperatures in the 50s both on Sunday and Monday morning. We will return to our traditional early September warmth heading into the middle of next week with a chance of some showers and storms again by Thursday of next week.