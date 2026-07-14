Forecast Updated on Tuesday, July 14, 2026, at 3:55am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Sunny. Highs: 88-93 (Beaches: 80-88). Winds: SE-S 5-15 mph.
Tuesday Night: Clear. Lows: 68-74. Winds: S 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, very hot and humid. Highs: 93-98 (Beaches: 84-91). Heat Index Values: 100-107. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: 70-76. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny with the chance of a stray shower or storms. Very hot and humid. Highs: 95-102 (Beaches: 86-93). Heat Index Values: 105-112. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny with the chance of a few isolated showers / storms. Very hot and humid. Highs: 93-100. Heat Index Values: 101-108. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
A few more 50s mixed in early this morning as we woke up to a very refreshing start to our day with the lack of humidity. Get out and enjoy the first few hours of the day as things will start to change throughout the day. Today is just as nice as Monday was with the amount of sunshine, but it will start to turn hotter with temperatures climbing quickly into the 80s and 90s as the humidity starts to go up later this evening into tonight. We wake up to temperatures on Wednesday morning into the 70s and our dew point values will be in the 70s…so, yes ... we return to the sauna.
This will lead into another stretch of some very hot weather with highs Wednesday and Thursday into the upper 90s and even some low 100s with heat index values climbing into the 100s. I think we will be able to limit our chances of a shower or storm these two days as the ridge takes hold over the top of the region. The ring of fire will be sitting just to our north for these days and keep storm chances locked away to our north.
I think we have a better chance for scattered showers and storms on Friday and especially on Saturday as a pretty good cold front arrives. The front looks to linger across the region on Sunday and even into Monday now and may keep things unsettled with some showers and storms in the forecast to start things off early next week.
The humidity will drop behind the front and lead to some cooler air arriving for the middle of next week with highs in the 80s by Wednesday and Thursday.