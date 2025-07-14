DELMARVA FORECAST
Monday night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the low 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Thursday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the low 90s, feeling like 100°F or more at times. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Friday: Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the low to mid 90s, feeling like 100°F or more at times. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Saturday: Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the low 90s, feeling like near 100°F at times. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Sunday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 88°F. Normal low: 69°F.
*Flood Watch on parts of the Maryland Midshore until 2 a.m. Tuesday*
For yet another week, unsettled weather will lead to daily chances for showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon and evenings over Delmarva.
A trough over eastern Canada is suppressing a high pressure ridge to the south, and Delmarva is situated in the middle; this has been the pattern for much of the past few weeks. A frontal boundary is situated just to our north, and as impulses of energy travel along the boundary, they will tap into warm air and abundant moisture and trigger thunderstorms.
Scattered thunderstorms are expected Monday night into Tuesday morning. With weak steering currents in the upper atmosphere, these storms could be slow-moving. Wet microbursts could generate damaging wind gusts and localized flash flooding. While this is a situation where not everyone will see a thunderstorm, any thunderstorms that affect your neighborhood could produce damaging winds and flooding downpours anywhere on Delmarva. The greatest threat will be over the Maryland Midshore and much of Delaware. Frequent lightning will also be a threat.
With all of the moisture over Delmarva, areas of fog could develop after midnight, and may slow you down for your Tuesday morning commute.
We'll lather, rinse, and repeat on Tuesday, with little change in the pattern, and again scattered thunderstorms with frequent lightning, damaging wind gusts, and flooding downpours will be the order of business.
By Wednesday, the southern ridge will start to succeed in pushing the boundary north. Thunderstorms chances will decrease for the latter half of the week (to just "isolated" or pop-up chances).
However, we'll see a return of hot and humid conditions, with highs climbing into the low to mid 90s, and feeling like 100°F or more with the humidity.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average above normal, and precipitation above normal for July 21 - July 27.
In the Tropics: An area of low pressure off the northeast coast of Florida is forecast to move into the northeastern Gulf later this week. It has a low, 30 percent chance of becoming an organized tropical system in the next seven days.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.