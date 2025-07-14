Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Maryland, including the following areas, Dorchester and Wicomico and Virginia, including the following areas, Amelia, Brunswick, Caroline, Charles City, Cumberland, Dinwiddie, Eastern Chesterfield (Including Col. Heights), Eastern Essex, Eastern Hanover, Eastern Henrico, Eastern King William, Eastern King and Queen, Eastern Louisa, Fluvanna, Goochland, Greensville, Lancaster, Lunenburg, Mecklenburg, New Kent, Northumberland, Nottoway, Powhatan, Prince Edward, Prince George (including Hopewell and Petersburg), Richmond, Sussex, Western Chesterfield, Western Essex, Western Hanover, Western Henrico (Including the City of Richmond), Western King William, Western King and Queen, Western Louisa and Westmoreland. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - 2 to 4 inches of rainfall with localized higher amounts has fallen across portions of the watch area over the past 24 hours. Additional showers and storms are possible this afternoon and evening, which could produce an additional 2-3" of rain and result in further instances of flash-flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&