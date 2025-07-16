DELMARVA FORECAST
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy with a chance for a stray thunderstorm. Muggy. Lows in the mid to upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Thursday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the low to mid 90s, feeling like 105°F or more at times. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Friday: Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the low 90s, feeling like 100°F or more at times. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Saturday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Sunday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90°F. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Monday: Partly cloudy with a pop-up thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a pop-up thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 88°F. Normal low: 69°F.
*Heat Advisory for all of Delmarva Thursday*
After several days in a row of scattered showers and thunderstorms being the weather headline on Delmarva, the headline will, for at least a short while, turn to unseasonable heat.
We remain in a persistent southwest flow, keeping humid air over Delmarva. However, as the nearby frontal boundary that has been the trigger for the scattered showers and thunderstorms the past few days breaks down, there is less forcing for showers and storms. So there is only a low chance for a pop-up thunderstorm Wednesday evening, with gusty downpours and frequent lightning the main threats.
As the flow becomes more westerly Thursday, temperatures will climb into the mid 90s across much of the peninsula, and with continued humid conditions, it could feel like 100° to 105°F or more at times. A Heat Advisory has been issued for the entire peninsula from late Thursday morning through 8 p.m. Thursday evening. Another difference is southwesterly winds could get a little gusty at times. A disturbance to our north could trigger a low chance for a pop-up thunderstorm.
Temperatures will return to more seasonable levels Friday through the weekend. Expect low chances for pop-up thunderstorms Friday and Saturday. A front will introduce greater chances for thunderstorms on Sunday.
Latest guidance is suggesting the aforementioned front will sink a little farther south than previously thought, and high pressure will build in from the north, which will bring a little bit of relief from the heat and humidity, and lower chances for pop-up thunderstorms.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average above normal, and precipitation near normal for July 23 - July 29.
In the Tropics: An area of low pressure in the northeastern Gulf has a medium, 40 percent chance of becoming an organized tropical system in the next two days. Should it become our next named tropical storm, its name would be "Dexter." It is not an immediate threat to Delmarva at this time.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.