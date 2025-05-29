Forecast Updated on Thursday, May 29, 2025, at 4:05am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly cloudy with a stray pop-up shower or storm possible. Most of the area will be dry. Highs: 74-81. Winds: NW-W 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with some scattered showers possible throughout the night. Lows: 58-64. Winds: W-SW 5-15 mph.
Friday: Partly cloudy with afternoon and evening showers and storms. Highs: 73-77. Winds: S 5-20+ mph.
Friday Night: Showers and storms linger for most of the night. We slowly clear out approaching morning. Lows: 56-64. Winds: SW-NW 5-20+ mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny with PM showers / storms possible. Highs: 72-78. Winds: S 5-20+ mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 73-78. Winds: W 5-20+ mph.
The rain has moved out overnight and we dry out for today with temperatures jumping up into the 70s to near 80 degrees. We can’t completely rule out a shower or storm, but most of the area should be dry during the day. The clouds will increase by the evening hours and we could even have showers overnight across Delmarva with the first of a couple waves of energy that will swing across the area.
Here is the good news for Friday’s forecast: it might not be as wet as first thought. Bad news: when it does start raining in the evening…it’s going to be some moderate to heavy rain and even include some thunderstorms later Friday evening into Friday night. As the storm departs early Saturday morning, a cold front will approach us from the northwest and bring another round of showers and storms possible for Saturday afternoon and Saturday evening. The front sweeps through by Saturday night and leads to a beauty of a Sunday with highs in the 70s.
Indications are we see a big warm up to more of a summer feel to the air by the middle of next week with high approaching 90 degrees by later next week. Chances for some showers and storms go up by Thursday and Friday of next week.