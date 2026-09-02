DELMARVA FORECAST
Wednesday night: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers, and possibly a few thunderstorms. Lows in the low 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Thursday: Partly cloudy, hot, and humid. Showers and thunderstorms, most likely in the late afternoon and evening. Highs in the low to mid 90s, feeling like 100°F or more at times. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Friday: Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mostly in the afternoon and evening. Highs around 90°F. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Saturday: Partly cloudy. Chance of a shower south. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 80s.
Labor Day: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 80s.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 80s.
Wednesday: Scattered showers.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 83°F. Normal low: 64°F.
Unsettled weather with showers and thunderstorms continue Wednesday evening on Delmarva.
After a cluster of thunderstorms rolled across Delmarva Wednesday, afternoon, we'll have a mostly cloudy evening, with another cluster of showers and thunderstorms possible during the overnight hours.
Thursday will be the hottest day of the week, with afternoon temperatures climbing into the low to mid 90s, with low 90s possible at the beaches. With the humidity, it could feel like 100°F or more at times. Much of the day will be partly cloudy, but as we remain in persistent northwesterly flow, clusters of thunderstorms will be possible. As of Wednesday evening, it's looking like showers and thunderstorms will be mostly likely during Thursday evening.
A more potent cold front is expected to approach in the northwest flow late Thursday into Friday. We have a better chance for more widespread showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours on Friday.
Then the ridge over the center of the nation will break down and the upcoming weekend will be much quieter, with partly to mostly sunny skies, and more comfortable afternoon highs. Some guidance is suggesting some impulses of energy will pass just south of Delmarva, so I am introducing a low chance for showers over southern portions of the peninsula.
Otherwise, Labor Day weekend is looking pleasant, with partly to mostly sunny skies and afternoon highs in the low 80s.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to be above normal, and precipitation near normal for Sep 9 - Sep 15.
In the Tropics: Remnants of Tropical Storm "Edouard" are bringing heavy rain and gusty winds to much of Texas.
There are no other areas of development interest at this time.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.