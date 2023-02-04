DELMARVA FORECAST
Saturday: Sunny and cold. Not as windy. Highs in the low 30s will feel like the mid 20s.
Saturday night: Mostly clear and chilly, but not quite as cold. Lows in the low to mid 20s.
Sunday: Partly cloudy early, then increasing clouds. Late afternoon and evening showers possible, especially in Sussex County and on the Lower Eastern Shore. Breezy and mild. Winds from the southwest could gust to 30 mph or more at times. Highs in the low 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Monday: Chance of showers early, then mostly sunny and mild by afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the mid 50s.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy and warm. Highs in the low 60s.
Thursday: Scattered showers. Warm. Highs in the low 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Friday: Scattered showers. Warm. Highs in the low 60s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 46°F. Normal low: 28°F.
The first arctic blast of 2023 has brought Delmarva our coldest temperatures since Christmas, with much of the peninsula waking up to temperaures in the teens.
But otherwise, high pressure will slowly work its way over the Mid-Atlantic, and aside from unseasonably cold temperatures, it will be a nice Saturday with lots of sunshine, and less wind than Friday, which will shift to the southwest later today.
The high pressure will then start to head out into the Atlantic and southwesterly winds could turn gusty Sunday afternoon. This will usher in much warmer temperatures (in fact most of the coming week will see above normal temperatures again).
A coastal low will develop Sunday, and as it passes up the East Coast, it will bring a chance of showers to Delmarva, likely late Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening. The highest chances of showers will be in Sussex County, and on the Lower Eastern Shore, with the Midshore and Central Delaware likely just seeing cloudy skies.
Then Monday through Wednesday will see a return of unseasonably warm temperatures, in the low 50s Monday with sunshine, to the low 60s on Wednesday.
Another storm system will get organized in the central United States mid-week, and will bring some showers in the Thursday-Friday timeframe.
More seasonable temperatures will return next weekend.
In the long-term outlook, temperatures for the middle of February are likely to be above normal, with rain chances slightly above normal.