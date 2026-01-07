Forecast Updated on Wednesday, January 7, 2026, at 3:45am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs: 55-60. Winds: W 10-30+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear and breezy. Fog in areas by the morning hours possible. Lows: 32-40. Winds: W 5-10+ mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 52-60. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lows: 38-45. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers arriving by the evening hours. Highs: 62-67. Winds: SW 10-20+ mph.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and even a few thunderstorms into the evening hours. Windy. Highs: 64-72. Winds: SW 15-30+ mph.
Waking up to some fog across Delmarva this morning, so be aware of that as you get ready to head out the door this morning. The wind will pick up later this morning once the energy to the clipper system that is passing to our north and we will see a northwest this afternoon that could gust to 30+ mph at times. Temperatures today should reach into the 50s with some of us near 60 this afternoon. Tonight, with temperatures dipping into the 30s and the wind settling down overnight could allow for some fog to settle again into Thursday morning. Something that we will be watching for you.
We stay dry on Thursday and to start on Friday as high pressure holds onto control of the forecast through the end of the week. It will be warmer as the wind starts to pick up Thursday night and Friday with a southerly breeze pushing warmer air into the region and driving our temperatures into the 50s and 60s. By Friday night and the weekend, a stronger cold front arrives with scattered showers and even a few thunderstorms will be possible for Saturday evening and Saturday night as the front motors across Delmarva. Ahead of the front, temperatures hold in the 60s and even a few low 70s possible. The front clears by Sunday morning and the wind starts to whip from the northwest as temperatures tumble all day long with daytime temperatures only reaching the 40s and 50s for highs.
The cold temperatures return for next week as highs only reach in the 40s to around 50 degrees for highs and morning temperatures back into the 20s and 30s. You know…back to winter temperatures…in the middle of winter. Pattern signals are showing that we need to be watching late next week into next weekend for an interesting forecast…stay tuned.