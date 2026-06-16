DELMARVA FORECAST
Tuesday night: Chance for a few showers or thunderstorms in the evening, then another chance of storms closer to morning. Lows inthe low 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Wednesday: Morning showers and thunderstorms, a few strong. Then becoming partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Thursday: Partly cloudy and hot with afternoon and evening thunderstorms, some strong. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunder, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Monday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 83°F. Normal low: 63°F.
We have enjoyed a pleasant Tuesday on Delmarva, with seasonably cool temperatures, mostly in the mid to upper 70s.
A warm front is going to lift up the East Coast Tuesday evening. As it does so, it will bring a low chance of some stray showers and thunderstorms Tuesday evening, and a better chance for thunderstorms early Wednesday morning. Not everyone will see a storm, but some of the storms Wednesday morning could be strong, with damaging winds and hail the main threats. All of Delmarva is under a Level 1 "Marginal" threat for severe weather Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
Then skies clear during the day Wednesday, becoming partly to mostly sunny by afternoon with much warmer and more humid temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.
Then a cold front approaches on Thursday. This will bring a potential for some strong to possibly severe thunderstorms, with the timing right now looking like Thursday afternoon and evening. Storms will have plenty of heat to work with as highs reach the mid 90s on Thursday. All of Delmarva is under a Level 2 "Slight" threat for severe weather.
Some guidance is suggesting that front could stall out near Delmarva, and bring continued chances of showers and thunderstorms on Friday before clearing out late Friday night.
As of Tuesday evening, the coming weekend is looking nice with sunshine and seasonable highs in the mid 80s.
Scattered shower chances return by Monday.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to be near normal, and precipitation above normal for Jun 23 - Jun 29.
In the Tropics: Potential Tropical Cyclone "One" is moving off the Texas coast and is expected to travel along the coast, but over water. It is anticipated to form into Tropical Storm "Arthur" at some point late Tuesday or Wednesday. It is forecast to bring flooding rainfall to much of the Gulf Coast in the coming days. It is not a threat to Delmarva at this time.