DELMARVA FORECAST
Sunday: A mix of clouds and sun. A shower or thunderstorm could pop up in the afternoon, with the highest chance on the Lower Eastern Shore. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Sunday evening: Partly cloudy. Lows in the low 60s.
Monday: Mostly sunny and comfortable. Breezy, with a wind from the west at 5 to 15 mph. Highs around 80°F.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. A chance for a few showers or rumbles of thunder, especially Tuesday night. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Wednesday: Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Warm. Highs around 90°F.
Saturday: A mix of clouds and sun. Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 81°F. Normal low: 61°F.
We have a reasonably nice Sunday ahead, just not as nice as Saturday was.
A little more humidity has made its way onto Delmarva this morning. As a weak cold front approaches from the west, it could tap into this warm, moderately humid air and trigger a few pop-up showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Most folks will stay dry, though, so don't cancel any outdoor plans, just be ready to move inside if you hear thunder. The greatest chances for showers and thunderstorms will be on the Lower Eastern Shore and Eastern Shore of Virginia, although they are possible anywhere.
Most of the coming week will be dry, which isn't great for folks with gardens; we do need some rain.
High pressure is in charge on Monday and Tuesday, with very comfortable conditions. Expect mostly sunny skies and low humidity with seasonable temperatures on Monday, and slightly cool temperatures on Tuesday in the mid to upper 70s.
Guidance is still not in good agreement about a coastal low bringing rain late Tuesday; the problem is that there just isn't going to be a whole lot of moisture in the air. But I'm keeping a chance for some showers in the forecast for late Tuesday.
We're again mainly sunny and dry Wednesday through Friday as a warming trend appears. Expect temperatures in the mid 80s Wednesday to reach about 90°F by Friday.
While it's a week away and uncertain, there are indications we could see at least a little bit of rain this coming Saturday.
In the Tropics:
There are no areas of development at this time in the Atlantic Basin. The Atlantic hurricane season begins today, and ends on November 30.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center has temperatures averaging above normal and precipitation below normal for June 16 - June 22.