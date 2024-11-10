Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. For the second Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from Sandy Point MD to Smith Point VA, Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA, Eastern Bay, Choptank River to Cambridge MD and the Little Choptank River, Patuxent River to Broomes Island MD, and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...For the first Small Craft Advisory, until noon EST today. For the second Small Craft Advisory, from 6 PM this evening to 6 PM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&