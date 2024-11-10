Rain has finally made its way to Delmarva!
Temperatures will remain warm in the AM, with your lowest in the 60 degree range. The rain will begin to clear around 8AM. As we work our way through the day, temperatures will increase slightly above our seasonable average to 71 degrees around 2PM.
The cloud coverage from Sunday will also begin to clear around noon, leaving us with a sunny and warm afternoon.
Winds will start to pick up during the day though around gusts around 10-15mph, and really kick in during the overnight from the NW with gusts into the 20-30mph range.
In the long range:
Tuesday and Wednesday will have seasonable temperatures in the low 60 degrees. Thursday, another chance of showers.