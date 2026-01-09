DELMARVA FORECAST
Friday night: Cloudy with areas of fog and scattered showers. Warm. Lows around 50°F. Chance of rain 80 percent.
Saturday: Cloudy with periods of rain, and possibly a few rumbles of thunder. Winds from the northeast at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with lingering showers that could end with some wet snow. Temperatures falling through the 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
Monday: Mostly sunny, breezy, and much cooler. Highs in the low to mid 40s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 50°F.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the low 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Thursday: Cloudy with showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 46°F. Normal low: 28°F.
We're ending the first full work week of the new year with mild temperatures ahead of a welcome round of rain.
A warm front is lifting up the East Coast Friday evening. This will bring a chance of showers, and areas of fog, especially after midnight into Saturday morning.
Rain is expected to put a damper on your weekend plans, but the rain is welcome, as moderate drought conditions have spread over much of the southern half of the peninsula. About one inch of rain is expected Saturday, with a few areas receiving perhaps 1.5 to 2 inches of rain in heavier downpours. A few rumbles of thunder are possible giving how warm it will be, but no strong thunderstorms are expected.
A strong cold front will cross Delmarva late Saturday night, ushering in much cooler temperatures to start next week.
Showers will likely linger into Sunday, possibly ending as a few snow showers in the afternoon. Temperatures will fall throughout the day as gusty northwesterly winds kick up. Gale watches are posted for the waters around Delmarva for Sunday evening into Monday.
The next work week starts off mainly sunny and chilly.
Longer range guidance is suggesting a storm system will pass south of Delmarva late in the week. However, whether this will be rain, snow, or a mix is too early to tell. However, some sort of precipitation and possibly gusty winds are in the cards for the Wednesday-Friday timeframe next week. Watch this space for updates.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average below normal, and precipitation near normal for January 16 - January 22.