Forecast updated on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, at 4:00 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy with rain likely after 2 AM. Breezy in open areas late. Low 55º. Wind: SE 5-11 mph.
Wednesday: Cool, wet, and breezy with periods of rain all day. Total rainfall into the evening will be near an inch in most spots. High 62-63º. Wind: E 12-22 mph. Beaches: High 63º with wind E 14-24 mph.
Wednesday Night: Cloudy and cool with passing showers and occasional periods of light rain. Breezy on the coast. Low 55º. Wind: NE 6-16 mph.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with some light rain at times. High 68º. Wind: NE/N 7-14 mph. Beaches: High 63º with wind NE 10-16 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Low pressure moving over the Great Lakes will spin up a secondary low off the Carolina Coast tomorrow. The onshore flow will increase, and we can expect a cool and wet Wednesday, with periods of on-and-off rain. A rumble of thunder is possible, but most thunderstorm activity should stay south of Delmarva. Winds will be gusty on the coast and it will be breezy inland.
Rainfall amounts Wednesday into Wednesday night will be around an inch, with perhaps a few areas seeing 1.5 inches. All of Delmarva is under a "Marginal" threat for flooding Wednesday. Highs Wednesday only reach the low/mid 60s.
Showers become more scattered by Thursday, with perhaps a better chance for a few rumbles of thunder.
As we look ahead to the Memorial Day weekend, we're expecting partly cloudy skies and cool temperatures from Friday through Monday. Monday will be milder with temps. reaching the mid 70's, while the weekend will see high temps. In the upper 60's.
In the long-range: Friday looks cool and dry with sunshine and highs near 66 degrees. Saturday will be sunny and pleasant, with a highs near 68 degrees and Sunday should warm into the low 70's. Monday also looks pleasant with temps. Near 75 degrees, and this is near the average for later May.
The average high for late May is 75 degrees with an average low of 54 degrees.