Forecast updated on Monday, June 5, 2023, at 4:40 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: New wildfires in Quebec are producing a lot of smoke and this smoke will reach Delmarva tonight and bring very poor air quality tomorrow. It will be warmer tomorrow ahead of a cold front A few spotty showers are possible as the front passes in the evening.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Partly cloudy to fair and more humid. Wildfire smoke arriving after dark. Low 58-60° Wind: W 2-7 mph.
Tuesday: Mainly sunny with milky skies and reduced visibility due to wildfire smoke. High 83°. Wind: W/NW 9-18 mph.
Tuesday Night: Smoke clearing some. A little cooler with fair skies. Low 57° Wind: W 4-9 mph.
Wednesday: Mainly sunny and not as warm. Some wildfire smoke likely with poor air quality likely. High 78-80° inland with upper 60's on the beaches. Wind: NW 5-12 mph. Winds on the beaches NE 8-14 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Look for fair skies tonight, with lows near 58-60° by daybreak. It will be more humid and winds will be light from the west. Wildfire smoke will reach Delmarva before daybreak.
Tuesday will be warmer and more humid, and we will see milky skies from wildfire smoke. The air quality may will likely become unhealthy due to the smoke as well. Anyone with lung or breathing issues will want to stay inside as much as possible and run indoor air filters. We could see the air quality reach code red or higher.
Everyone should reduce outdoor activities like jogging or tennis until the smoke clears. Look for afternoon temps. to reach the low to mid 80's with a NW breeze.
A cold front will pass early Wednesday, and it will be cooler with a light NW wind and lower humidity. We should see fair skies with a morning low in the upper 50's and a daytime high near 77-79 degrees.
In the long range: Thursday and Friday will be dry and pleasant with lows in the mid 50's and afternoon temps. in the upper 70's Friday and low 80's Saturday. Sunday and Monday will be warmer and more humid with temps. reaching the balmy mid 80's along with higher humidity. Showers and thunderstorms are possible Monday.
The average low for early June is 60°, with a high temp. of 80°.