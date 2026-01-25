Forecast Updated on Sunday, January 25, 2026, at 4:15am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: The kitchen sink across Delmarva. This will start as a heavy thump of snow in the morning hours before transitioning to sleet / freezing rain / rain. It will go back over to a little light snow as colder air crashes in with the storm departure. Highs: 32-42. Winds: NE 15-30+ mph.
Tonight: Flurries possible. Windy! Lows: 27-34. Winds: N-NW 15-40+ mph.
Monday: A few flurries linger to start the day as conditions slowly improve all day long. Windy. Highs: 27-34 in the morning, temperatures crash all day. Winds: NW 15-40+ mph.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, breezy and COLD! Lows: 7-15. Winds: NW 10-20+ mph. Wind Chill Values will be below zero.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and COLD! Highs: 18-26. Winds: NW 5-20+ mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny and COLD! Highs: 24-32. Winds: W 5-20+ mph.
Our attention is on our winter storm event for Sunday through Monday. This one already has a lot more agreement then what we saw with the storm this last weekend. There are still a few things that we will need to iron out as we continue to get closer to the arrival of the storm. At the moment, it looks like the storm sneaks into a pocket where the storm is going to be allowed to move a little farther north and will introduce the idea that we will need to consider a period of sleet and rain mixing with the snow for some of us during the duration of the storm. It will wrap up as snow with much colder air spilling in behind the storm heading into next week. We are still looking for a significant snowfall before our transition to the wintry mess. Most of Delmarva is looking more and more likely to get 4-10” of snow before the transition begins with some folks across northern Delmarva seeing over a foot of snow before the ice transition. A significant ice event is possible for parts of the Mid-shore and northern Delmarva where we are forecasting ice accumulations over 0.50” possible with some areas picking up on 1-3” of sleet on top of the snow we will see in the first part of the day. As the storm departs, it will drag much colder air into the area and will allow everyone to change over to a brief period of light snow again before the moisture departs by Monday morning.
The Arctic air that comes in behind this storm will settle and stick around for a few days with temperatures in the 20s and low 30s for much of next week. We should be dry for Tuesday and Wednesday. We are watching for a clipper system that will swing through the Great Lakes and may bring enough moisture for a few snow showers or a period of light snow early on Thursday before even colder Arctic air arrives for late week.