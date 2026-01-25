Stay up to date on the winter storm with radar and hourly forecasts in the WBOC weather app, available for Apple and Android.
Manténgase informado sobre la tormenta invernal que se acerca a nuestra área con la aplicación del tiempo de Telemundo Delmarva, disponible para Apple y Android.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Sunday night: Wintry precipitation ending overnight. Areas of black ice possible. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
Monday: Mostly cloudy with a few lingering snow showers in the morning, then gradual clearing. Windy. Winds from the northwest at 10 to 20 mph could gust to 35 mph or more at times. Highs in the low 30s, Wind chills in the upper teens.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, cold, and breezy. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chills in the upper teens.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, cold, and breezy. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chills in the teens.
Thursday: Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Highs in the low 20s. Chance of snow 20 percent.
Friday: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs in the low 20s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs in the mid to upper 20s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 45°F. Normal low: 28°F.
Our winter storm is here and causing sloppy conditions all across Delmarva.
Snow has mainly ended, but of bigger concern is freezing rain and sleet. The biggest threat for freezing rain and sleet will be on the Maryland Midshore - pretty much Dorchester County and north - as well as Kent County, Delaware and north. A tenth to half an inch of ice glaze will be possible in these areas, making for treacherous roads, and possibly causing power outages and damaged trees Sunday evening.
We are expecting the wintry precipitation to end late Sunday night, although a few light snow showers could linger into early Monday morning.
Winter weather conditions don't end with the departure of this winter storm, though.
Arctic high pressure will build into much of the eastern United States, bringing frigid temperatures and gusty winds to Delmarva this week.
We are expecting daily afternoon highs in the 20s (barely making it into the 20s on a few days), with wind chills well down into the teens. Overnight lows will be in the teens and single digits.
A weak clipper system will bring a chance of a few snow showers to the region on Thursday, but no significant effects are anticipated at this time.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average below normal, and precipitation below normal for February 1 - February 7.