WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. - 3 subjects have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery that took place Saturday.
According to the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office, on Oct. 22 deputies met with a 14-year-old who had been robbed of their cell phone at gunpoint in the area of Purnell Street and Jersey Road. Deputies say the victim described the robber as having a black firearm equipped with a green laser.
The sheriff's office says their Criminal Investigation Division took over the investigation, and identified a 13-year-old boy as the suspected robber. Authorities obtained a search and seizure warrant for a home in the 500 block of Purnell Street, Salisbury.
According to the sheriff's office, on Oct. 24, their Emergency Response Team executed the warrant on the home. Authorities say a 15-year-old boy attempted to flee out of the back window but was caught by police in the backyard, where he surrendered. The 13-year-old suspect was not found in the home, police say.
Investigators searched the home and found a “Just Right Carbines” AR style Pistol matching the description of the weapon used in the robbery. The weapon was located inside the bedroom of the 13-year-old male, the 15-year-old male, and Tavionn Cortez Palmer.
All three subjects were prohibited from owning firearms, as they are under 21. Palmer is furthermore prohibited from possessing firearms due to previous criminal convictions. Palmer was arrested and charged with firearm offenses prior to being released to the Wicomico County Detention Center. The 15-year-old male was charged on a juvenile referral for firearm-related offenses. Police say the 15-year-old was detained by the Department of Juvenile Services at the Lower Eastern Shore Children’s Center.
Authorities say the 13-year-old was staying with a family member. The 13-year-old was brought to the Wicomico sheriff's office where he was taken into custody, according to police. They say he brought the stolen cell phone from the robbery and was charged on a juvenile referral with armed robbery and other related firearm offenses. The 13-year-old was detained by the Department of Juvenile Services at the Lower Eastern Shore Children’s Center.