ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA - Students at Accomack County Public Schools are expecting a shorter school day due to the eclipse.
According to the Accomack County Public Schools’ website, Superintendent Dr. Rhonda Hall announced that all public schools will be switching an early out day originally scheduled for April 17th to April 8th.
Middle Schools and High Schools in Accomack are scheduled to dismiss students at 11:30 a.m. Monday. Elementary Schools are set to dismiss at 12:30 p.m.
Accomack County Public Schools are slated to resume their regular schedule on Tuesday, April 9th.