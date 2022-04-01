SNOW HILL, Md. - It's a new beginning for the Furnace Town Historic Site in Worcester county. The museum officially reopened on Friday after being vandalized several months ago.
Damaged doors and frames covered the ground. Many of the buildings windows were smashed. Those windows and doors were boarded up. According to authorities, Furnace Town sustained thousands of dollars of damage and no arrests have been made in this vandalism case.
However, it’s a new chapter because the site is open once again and visitors are coming back.
Terri Goslee of Salisbury was eager to bring her family to the museum. Goslee says she's thrilled the museum was able to bounce back.
“We're a home school family and we were just looking for something fun to do today. To be honest, we didn't actually know about the break-ins or anything until we came and it's super sad to hear. I hate hearing that. I'm glad to see that they're restoring things and getting things back and we're definitely excited to come back in the future,” says Goslee.
Dennis Handley works in the museums wood shop. He says he will never forget the day he saw state police combing the grounds for clues. Now, he's happy to be back.
“It was a sad day when we got tore up but coming back in here is a great feeling. I was wondering if it was actually going to happen April 1st. I’m glad to see people coming through here,” says Handley.
The museums Executive Director appreciates everyone who helped.
“We're just so grateful to everyone for supporting us and getting through that difficult time and helping us to get back. So it is a new beginning,” says Claudia Nagle.
To celebrate the reopening of the museum, employees plan on hosting numerous events this season.
Furnace Town's Executive Director tells WBOC they have installed surveillance cameras and upgraded their security system to ensure vandalism does not happen again.
