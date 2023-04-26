GREENWOOD, De. - We can make book that there is something for just about everyone at the Greenwood Public Library in June.
Medicare Workshop - June 6th, 2pm
-Experts will be on hand to explain current Medicare plans and discuss novel changes in the health care program in 2023. Questions will also be taken. Registration is encouraged either online here, or by calling 302-855-1242, or drop by the library. Coffee and pie will be served!
Sing Around the World with Jay Sand - June 13th, 10:30am.
- Jay Sands will put a song in the hearts of kids of all ages. The global music and world cultures program introduces crows to sing-along, dance-along songs from several continents. It's designed to contribute to the cultural and recreational environment of our community
There is a 75-person limit, so seating will be on a first-come, first-served basis.
Friends Without Borders - June 20th, 10:30am-12pm
- Everyone is welcome to come together and commemorate World Refugee Day. We'll share an ice cream soda with Dr. Melanie Kerber of the Minds in Motion Children's Museum in Salisbury. She will be sharing what it means to be a refugee and how we can welcome families to our communities.
There is a 65-person limit, so seating will be on a first-come, first-served basis.
Animal Shelter Day - June 24th 10am - 12 pm.
- The cover story here, we can make a no-sew blanket to donate for animals at the shelter. There will even be a few shelter dogs on hand to make a memory with.
The schedule:
10:00-11:00am: Meet the shelter dogs on the front patio.
10:30-12:00pm: Make no-sew blankets for donation.
11:00-12:00pm: Meet and read to the L.E.A.P. dogs.
Ongoing this summer: Ther will also be a collection site for supplies for the Caroline County Humane Society throughout the summer.
Information regarding volunteering at the CCHS will be available.