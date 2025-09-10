CRISFIELD, Md. - A Chesapeake Seafood Tradition returns to Crisfield.
The Crisfield Chamber of Commerce announced the 48th Annual J. Millard Tawes Crab and Clam Bake. It will take place on Wednesday, September 24th, from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Somers Cove Marina, located at 715 Broadway Ave, Crisfield, Md.
The Crab & Clam Bake, established in 1976, was named after Crisfield native and Maryland's 54th Governor, J. Millard Tawes. Since its inception, it has become a political and cultural staple, attracting residents and officials from across the state to honor the bounty of the Chesapeake Bay.
This iconic Eastern Shore tradition brings seafood lovers together for an all-you-can-eat feast of Maryland Blue crabs, clams, fried fish, sides, and unlimited drinks. Plus its a chance to reconnect with friends and mingle with local leaders.
General Admission tickets are $75 with open seating under a pavilion, while $110 VIP “Crab Trap” tickets offer table service under a large tent.
For tickets or info, visit the Crisfield Chamber call 410-968-2500.