CAMBRIDGE, MD - Road crews in Dorchester County are working around the clock as snow accumulates across the region. Plows and salt trucks were out Tuesday afternoon, preparing for the snowfall that began around 2 p.m.
By Tuesday evening, Major roads like U.S. Route 50 remained mostly clear, but neighborhood streets are seeing significant accumulation. Local road crews say they plan to devote extra attention to residential areas, a shift from their response to last month’s storm.
“They’re probably mostly concerned about the major highways, but a lot of people forget about the back roads. They’re the worst usually,” said Travis Stylc of Stylc's Truck Repair. “We’re gonna stay around the clock more instead of a regular schedule.”
Other crews say they will continue working through the night and into Wednesday morning to keep roads and business parking lots clear.
“We got out today, and we probably won’t stop until probably 7 or 8 o’clock in the morning,” said Chuck Budd of Signature Lawn and Landscaping. “What we do is we plow every three inches. It could be two inches, and we’ll plow there, but at least every three inches, we’ll come back and plow again.”
Officials urge drivers to use caution, especially on untreated roads, as packed snow and freezing temperatures could lead to icy conditions.