GEORGETOWN, Del. - Delmarva Power has filed new electricity supply rates with the Delaware Public Service Commission that could raise monthly bills for many customers starting this summer.
The filing includes updated Standard Offer Service and Renewable Portfolio Standard rates, which reflect results from the state’s most recent electricity supply auction and higher regional energy costs, according to Delmarva Power.
The company says a typical residential customer in Delaware using about 811 kilowatt-hours per month could see an increase of about $14.64 per month, or roughly 9.34%, beginning June 1, 2026.
The increase is primarily tied to higher electricity supply prices across the region, which the company says it does not control, according to Delmarva Power.
“Delmarva Power does not generate electricity, or control supply prices (the price of the energy we purchase for our customers),” a Delmarva Power spokesperson said in a statement on Friday. “These costs are driven by regional market conditions, including fuel prices and the balance of supply and demand, and they are reviewed and approved by the Delaware Public Service Commission.”
The company emphasized that the changes will only impact Delaware customers, not those in Maryland.
Delmarva Power also noted broader regional challenges in energy pricing and said it is working with state leaders and regulators on long-term solutions, including expanding in-state energy generation and maintaining system reliability.
To help offset higher costs, the company says customers may qualify for assistance programs. Those include a Customer Relief Fund offering up to $500 in aid for eligible households, as well as budget billing and flexible payment options. Customers can also use Delmarva Power’s online assistance tools to find and apply for available support programs.