FELTON, DE. - Delaware State Police Troopers came in contact with two suspects during a traffic stop.
On August 8th, at 2:06 pm, Felton Police responded to Royal Farms on South DuPont Highway for a shoplifting. The suspects fled in a black Dodge Dart before officers arrived. Surveillance footage showed a Black male and White female stealing items without paying. Police identified the suspects and obtained warrants for Dustin Shayne Jones, 32, and Melissa J Pote, 30, both of Felton, DE.
On August 12th, Delaware State Police stopped and arrested both suspects during a traffic stop. They were taken to Felton Police and charged with shoplifting under $1,500 and conspiracy. Jones also faced a violation of probation warrant, while Pote had an out-of-state fugitive warrant from Pennsylvania. Both were arraigned via video, with no contact orders issued for all Delaware Royal Farms stores. Jones was held on $3,000 bail; Pote was detained without bail for extradition.
The Felton Police Department emphasizes that all suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.