EASTON, Md. - The Talbot County Free Library received a letter signed, dated, and written, by Frederick Douglass.
Dated in 1858, the content of the letter was a 'thank you' note. It was addressed to the Lady's Aid Society, thanking them for the clothing given to fugitive slaves.
Library Director, Dana Newman, and a member of the Frederick Douglass Honor Society, Harriette Lowery, say this gives a glimpse of reality.
Newman says, "I think it's powerful because it tells the reader and it gives you a real life example of what was going on during that time."
The letter brings Douglass' legacy alive, says Lowery. Douglass was born in Talbot County. With the letter residing in his birth place, it brings Douglass closer to home. Newman says, "I think it really speaks to the time period. What was going on, but to have it here in Talbot County, I think is really important because he is our native son. Frederick Douglass is known around the world. He was in many different location's around the world and spent his life in many different places. But, he spent a crucial period of his life in Talbot County."
Lowery says, "Here in Talbot County, in the library, is exciting and important. We are just grateful to be apart of it because it continues to tell his story."
For those looking for their chance to see this piece of history, the letter will be on display at the Talbot County Free Library on Sept. 24. It is also Frederick Douglass day, in Easton.
A historical letter by a hometown hero, recovered for todays minds.