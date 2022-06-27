Somerset County's very own Kayla Willing was crowned Miss Maryland 2022 on Saturday night. She blew the panelist away and came home with several awards.
"I got not one but two preliminary awards in the evening gown and talent and I was crowned your Miss Maryland 2022. So it was crazy how that happened but God's timing is definitely in the work".
Her pageant days started in Crisfield for a local pageant where she was crowned Miss Crustacean. And last year she competed in the Miss Maryland Scholarship Organization's competition but did not place. She used that experience to prepare for this very successful competing year and become the youngest woman to win the title.
"And then I competed in Miss Maryland for the first time last year and from there I got nowhere. I didn't make the top 10 I didn't get any preliminary awards."
She is grateful to her parents for their sacrifices and as she gets older she is becoming more appreciative of critical thinking. Which was a focus of her social impact project for the competition.
"Talking about my social impact initiative it is actually called the right reason called to write and it links critical thinking to writing and I think that my parents were pivotal in giving me how important critical thinking really is."
Kayla is looking forward to using the scholarship money she wins to continue her education while competing for Miss America this December.