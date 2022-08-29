SALISBURY, Md. - As the National Folk Festival packs up it's fifth and final year, the Maryland Folk Festival is something to look forward to.
The Maryland Folk Festival will continue as the same extravagant and free event as the National Folk Festival.
Local Manager of the National Folk Festival, Caroline O'Hare says, "We are expecting the same large crowds and the same large scale free event at the Maryland Folk Festival."
Salisbury will now be the host of the Maryland Folk Festival, moving forward. And, planning for next years event has already begun.
"Every year we try and bring in new artists. We'll work with the Maryland State Arts Council, as well as, other groups that will help us select programming for the Maryland Folk Festival. That will include, not only stage performances, but also street performers and other acts in ways that we can engage. And, hopefully with us moving to September, we'll be able to bring artists back into the schools like we have in the past," says O'Hare.
The National Folk Festival is in the process of finding a new place that will host. However, Executive Director of the National Council For Traditional Arts, Lora Bottinelli says, the festival is working with the National Parks Service.
Those who live, in Salisbury, can't wait for next years event. "We had a wonderful time. The music was wonderful and it was just a pleasure. Everybody was dancing, everybody was laughing, and what we've been through with this pandemic, we needed it. I am so proud of Salisbury. It really was very nice," says Majorie Claupein.
Whether it is called the National or Maryland, those who missed it, look forward to going in September of 2023.