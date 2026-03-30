SEAFORD, Del. - The Seaford Police Department has charged a man with his 5th offense DUI after he was reportedly found driving a lawn mower across a highway intersection this weekend.
According to investigators, a Seaford police officer saw a man driving an orange zero-turn lawn mower across the intersection of Sussex Hwy and Norman Eskridge Hwy just before 7 p.m. on March 28. The officer stopped the lawn mower and spoke with the operator, identified as Bruce Chandler.
Police say the officer immediately noticed signs of impairment and conducted a DUI investigation. Chandler was taken into custody and charged with his 5th offense DUI.
Seaford Police ask anyone with information on this or any other criminal activity to contact them at 302-629-6645.