REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The Rehoboth Beach Bandstand has announced its 2026 Summer Concert Series. The concerts provide free live entertainment in the heart of downtown Rehoboth Beach at the Bandstand on Rehoboth Ave. Officials say the lineup consists of both brand new acts and returning favorites.
The official summer season kicks off on Friday, June 12, with a performance from 70s rock group Super Trans Am. Bandstand officials say the rest of the 2026 schedule features several new performers, including Uncaged, a Zac Brown Band tribute, Big Boy Brass Band, Nashville Express, the Brit Pack performing British Invasion classics, Yacht Lobsters and a special Thursday night appearance by the Jersey Beach Boys.
Several fan-favorites will also make their return to the Bandstand. They include Yellow Brick Road (Elton John), BOSTYX (Boston & Styx), The Seven Wonders (Fleetwood Mac), The Sensational Soul Cruisers, Frontiers (Journey), and several local favorites like Love Seed Mama Jump, Lower Case Blues, Earth Jam and Charlie and the Cooltones, officials say.
Additional highlights for the summer season include Echoes - the American Pink Floyd, who will take the stage on Saturday, July 18. That free performance will include a full laser light experience, according to Bandstand officials. Other performances include Kashmir: The Led Zeppelin Show, 7 Bridges: The Ultimate Eagles Experience, Captain Mike & the Shipwrecked and On Bleecker Street, which is a Simon & Garfunkel tribute.
Bandstand officials note slight scheduling adjustments on two weekends. During the final weekend of June, a special Thursday performance will be held with no concert on Friday. Then, in July, there will be no Sunday performance on July 19 following the highly anticipated July 18 Echoes show.
All concerts held at the Rehoboth Beach Bandstand begin at 8 p.m. They are free and open to the public. More information on individual performances can be found here.